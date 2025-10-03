These are the latest planning applications submitted to the Peak District National Park Planning board.

Every week we will be doing a round up of the planning applications sent to the Peak District National Park Planning authority.

From submitted plans which need to be discussed and decided on as well as those which have been given the green light or refused.

New garden rooms, house extensions and demolition - here’s the latest Peak District planning applications. Photo Jason Chadwick

Old Vicarage Church Street Hartington Buxton: Conservation Area Tree Work application to fell one beech tree.

Ivydene Back Lane Hathersage: New garden room at the bottom of the garden.

Hopping Farm, land south-west of Hopping Lane Youlgrave: Change of use.

Coach House Main Street Great Longstone: Ornamental plum tree to be removed as has outgrown the size of the garden.

Greystones Unnamed Section Of A515 Between Tagg Lane And District Boundary Flagg: Domestic two storey extension to detached dwelling house.

Rose Cottage Smithy Lane Parwich: Demolition of rear boiler shed, proposed single storey rear extension, proposed pv panels and air source heat pump.

Tower Hill Fold Tower Hill Rainow: Alterations to Grade II listed property including new windows and external doors, new staircase, internal alterations and new gate to boundary wall.

Tower Hill Fold Tower Hill Rainow: Listed Building consent - Alterations to Grade II listed property including new windows and external doors, new staircase, internal alterations and new gate to boundary , wall.

Onecote Road Onecote: Construction of a new small scale Sewage Treatment Works

These are the planning applications which the Peak District National Park planning authority have either approved or refused.

Newby House Over Lane Baslow: Removal of existing timber fence and gates. Construction of new wood-effect aluminium gates and stone walling - granted conditionally.

30 Riverside Crescent Bakewell: Replacement of timber sash and casement windows by Genesis VS UPVC sash and casement windows of the same design - granted conditionally.

29 Riverside Crescent Bakewell: Replacement of 15 vertical sash and 4 casement windows with Genesis VS and Casement A-rated double-glazed PVCU windows - granted conditionally.

Manor Court, Palmerston Bakewell Road Over Haddon: Proposed extension to dwelling - granted conditionally.

14 Brentwood Road Bamford: Removal of existing uPVC sunroom and replacement with two storey rear extension - granted conditionally.

Higher Wetwood Across The Lea Meerbrook: Extension and alteration to existing dwelling, construction of new garage, proposed landscape work and construction / alteration of existing , north boundary wall - granted conditionally.

3 Fern Square Main Road Eyam: Alterations to windows and doors and change of render material - granted conditionally.

Taddington Hall Main Street Taddington: Change of use of the ground and lower ground floors of barn to create dwelling with ancillary accommodation/holiday let, internal and external works, creation of parking, works of hard and soft landscaping and access, along with associated installation of a bat loft at Taddington Hall - granted conditionally.

Taddington Hall Main Street Taddington: Listed Building consent - Change of use of the ground and lower ground floors of barn to create dwelling with ancillary accommodation/holiday let, internal and external works, creation of parking, works of hard and soft landscaping and access, along with associated installation of a bat loft at Taddington Hall - granted conditionally.

