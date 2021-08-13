New community centre proposed for Chapel-en-le-Frith

Councillors have grand ambitions to modernise the town as well as meeting the needs of residents with ideas being discussed at last week’s parish council meetin.

Newly elected parish council chairman Mike Chantler said: “For too long Chapel has been inward looking but now it’s time to look forward to the future and make the town an area to be proud of. For that we need to get back to the drawing board and come up with ideas which will benefit the community.”

One of the items on the agenda at the meeting was to purchase The Cobbles pub and convert it into a community centre.

Chapel Parish Council Chairman Mike Chantler

However, after a discussion the councillors realised that while The Cobbles may not be the best venue, the idea for an actual community centre was one they wanted to develop.

Mike said: “We started talking about what a community centre was and what it means to people and how it differs from a town hall.

"Was it a place for groups to meet in the day, a place to hire out at weekends for birthday parties or somewhere that could be used as an evening venue with live music or for youth groups?

"Going forward we realised it would be good to have a purpose built one but we also realised we are at the very early and embroyonic stage of this plan with no concrete plans and we need to get people’s view on this.”

Councillor Nick Hill has been tasked with leading a working group to help gauge interest and move the project forward.

Mike said: “This would be a big financial commitment and we need to make sure we get it right.”

Other exciting ideas planned to move the town forward include a week-long festival starting in the next two years which would boost tourism and spending in the town.

A town magazine is also being discussed too.

Mike added: “We want to be doing more to support, include and enhance the community and we are excited about where the future will take us.”