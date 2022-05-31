New axe throwing club opens in the High Peak

True Beginnings is a club with a difference and owner Dave Knowles, from New Mills, says he is excited to bring the sport to the High Peak.

“There is nothing like this locally for people so I thought I’d start something,” he said.

"It’s different, it’s fun and there’s nothing quite like getting all your frustrations out while throwing an axe. It’s very theraputic.”

Dave Nolan has set up an axe throwing group in the High Peak.

True Beginnings, which is based at Thornset Brewery, allows people of all ages to learn to throw knives, axes and angel stars.

Dave said: “I know some people will say this is a dangerous sport and I shouldn’t be teaching it but people go rock climbing and could slip and people go kayaking in rivers they can’t control.

"This is actually one of the safer sports out there as it's very controlled.”

Dave, who is also a bush craft instructor, said axe throwing was one of his modules last year and he enjoyed it so much he wanted to progress with it and teach it.

The company only started up a couple of months ago and has already had a lot of interest.

"People have been booking for birthday parties and hen parties and it’s been great fun and we even do a children’s class too which has proved popular,” Dave said.

"This is something you don’t get to do very much and it’s a great way to release some pent up energy and have fun.

"I think there is always a pull with the Viking mythology and people want to experience it for themselves so the time felt right to take the chance with this.”

The 53-year-old says he has joined social media to help spread the message about axe throwing in the High Peak.

"I want to set up a club,” he said.

"As well as running one off private events I think the past couple of months have shown there is a need and a demand for regular meet ups where people can build on their skills with each session.”

For more information or to book a True Beginnings session contact Dave on [email protected] or 07743 357535.