High Peak MP remains tight lipped on whether Boris Johnson should resign

Some local residents are urging the MP to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation following lockdown breaches, with a petition started last week already having gathered over 250 signatures.

The Metropolitan Police have issued 126 fines for lockdown breaches by members of the government and senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report in to the parties found a ‘failure of leadership’.

When the Buxton Advertiser asked Mr Largan if he felt the Prime Minister should resign, he said: “I have made the same statement in December, January and April.”

It said: “I followed Covid restrictions even when it meant I wasn’t able to hold an 80th birthday party for my father. Nor was I able to see my newborn nephew and niece for the first few months of their lives. I’ve been unable to attend funerals too.

"I will not defend the indefensible. We cannot have a situation where it is one rule for politicians and another rule for everyone else. I can assure local residents that I am taking the appropriate action to defend integrity in public life."

And the full statement, which is still available on his social media, says: “It is clear breaches of Covid restrictions took place in Downing Street.”

Mr Largan said he always ‘put the High Peak ahead of party politics’ and ‘I’ve been prepared to speak up when I believe the Government have got things wrong’.

However, some people in the High Peak believe Mr Largan should be doing more.

A petition, created last week urges Mr Largan to call for the PM’s resignation, and states: “Millions of workers stuck to the rules Boris Johnson made but which he would not keep. He has stated he accepts responsibility for ‘the totality of what happened’ – does that not mean he should resign?

"We demand High Peak MP Robert Largan sticks to his word, does not defend the indefensible, joins with those MPs who have stood up for truth and decency, and calls for the PM to resign.”

When questioned three times by a reporter Mr Largan wouldn’t comment on whether he felt the Prime Minister should resign.

See the petition: change.org/p/urge-robert-largan-mp-for-high-peak-to-call-for-boris-johnson-s-resignation.