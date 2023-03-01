Multiple rough sleepers in High Peak – as England sees first rise since 2017

Several people were sleeping rough in the High Peak

The figures come as the number of rough sleepers across England rose for the first time since 2017, despite a Government manifesto promise to end rough sleeping by 2024.

Housing charity Shelter said homelessness is in a "bleak situation" with a rising number of rough sleepers and tens of thousands of households turning up at local councils asking for help.

It urged the Government to unfreeze housing benefit – which remains at 2020 levels – and build more affordable social homes.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show three people were estimated to be sleeping rough in High Peak based on a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year – up from two the year before.

The figures suggest 3,069 people were estimated to be sleeping rough in England last year – a 26% rise on the 2,443 rough sleepers in 2021.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "Today’s figures show that more and more people are losing the battle to keep a roof over their heads. We’re facing a truly bleak situation."

Ms Neate called on the Government to unfreeze housing benefit and "build social homes with rents pegged to local incomes".

The figures also show the rate of rough sleepers has risen across the country – from 4.3 per 100,000 people in 2021 to 5.4 per 100,000 last year.

In High Peak, 3.3 per 100,000 people were estimated to be sleeping rough last year – up from 2.2 the previous year.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said rough sleeping remains below pre-pandemic levels but admits "there is more to do" to end rough sleeping for good.

A spokesperson said Section 21 no-fault evictions will be abolished and £2 billion will be invested over the next three years.