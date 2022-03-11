More aid on way to help Ukranian refugees thanks to generosity of High Peak residents

Last week Kettleshulme Primary School sent a message out asking the community to help support the Ukrainian aid appeal and has since been inundated with donations.

Alicia Bellshaw, headteacher at the school, said: “There has been a constant stream of people donating things.

"We have far exceeded what we thought we would collect from a small school of just 57 pupils and we have been genuinely blown away by the kindness shown by the people of Kettleshulme and Whaley Bridge.”

Kettleshulme pupils with some of the donations going to the Ukrainian aid appeal

The teachers at the school have been talking with their pupils about the heartbreaking situation in Ukraine and what has happened since Russia invaded at the end of last month,

Alicia said: “We know people are feeling anxious and sad and want to do something to help so by collecting donations and sending things over it’s our community’s way of making a difference.”A secondary drop off point was set up at the Transhipment Warehouse in Whaley Bridge and Nev Clarke from the warehouse said: “We have had so much stuff here – probably three or four full van loads – which is amazing.

"But we have also seen people willingly giving up their time to help sort out the donations which has been great. At one point we had 12 people sorting through bags.

"I can’t imagine how it must be for those leaving their homes forever or for those who are of fighting age and finding themselves in the middle of war.

"People just want to help and I think it is so good everyone has come together as they have done.”

The aid being collected at both the school and the warehouse is heading to Macclesfield before going on to Manchester to join the convey to Poland where it will be given out to those in need.

Collections at both venues will be stopping though as the school says they are not in a position to keep sorting donations out in the long term.

Elsewhere in the High Peak the Buxton Baby bank is still collecting for the aid appeal but is not taking donations at Buxton Community Church only at Dove Holes Village Hall.