High Peak youngster living with cancer shows off his wheelchair skills on TV show Blue Peter

Peter Berriman, from Chinley, has been in a wheelchair since being diagnosed with intermediate-risk neuroblastoma in January 2019. His tumour caused a spinal cord injury which left him with no movement or sensation in his lower body. He also has the disease in his pelvis and skull.

However, the 11-year-old has since found a passion for WCMX, a wheelchair-based sport where riders show off tricks similar to BMX or skateboarding. And on Friday he appeared on Blue Peter showing off these new skills to the TV presenters.

His mum Mandy Berriman said: “After everything he has been through with all the hospital appointments and treatments this felt like a proper celebration and a chance for him to just have fun and show off his new-found hobby and be an 11-year-old boy having fun with his friends.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Berriman and his WMCX friend who filmed an episode for Blue Peter

“He hasn’t stopped talking about it since he’s come back.”

Peter got into WCMX after watching a video during lockdown of the current champion Lilly Rice, who was also there for the filming in Salford.

Mandy said: “For years Peter has been told what he can and can’t do and given so many new rules and he’s followed them all. The Blue Peter presenters didn’t know what they were doing with WCMX so it was great for Peter to be able to flip the tables and be in charge for once and you could see how much he was enjoying showing off his skills.”

Mandy was unable to attend the filming but Peter went with his dad and brother and everyone had a great time.

Peter Berriman and his WMCX friends with Mwaka Mudenda from Blue Peter

She added: “He’s good at WCMX and really enjoys it too and he has already said when he grows up he wants to be a wheelchair teacher helping people at thestart of their wheelchair journeys.”

Peter was asked to be on the show while he was travelling to America for pioneering treatment not available on the NHS. So far the family have raised £110,000 of the £152,000 needed for his treatment and are continuing to fundraise.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/peter.