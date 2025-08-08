A men’s mental health charity has expanded its services to Buxton providing a safe space for men to talk about their issues.

The group started a weekly meeting at The Grapevine on Thursdays with the first one being at the end of July.

Campaigner Jo Mellor, became involved with the charity after her son took his own life aged just 26 almost a decade ago.

She said: “There is a real pandemic when it comes to men’s mental health and we are trying to tackle it and help those who need support.” The charity launched its latest circle session in Buxton taking the weekly face to face session to 10 across the north west.

Jo Mellor puts Mentell beer mats out in bars and pubs to reach out to men where they are. Photo submitted

Jo said the group did not just open, there was much preparation work which went on behind the scenes to make the group a success.

She said: “Men don’t go looking for support so we take the support to them.

“We put out beer mats in pubs, posters up in barber shops and tattoo shops with our information on so it is where the men are.”

She said 45 per cent of the men who reach out to get help have come via a beer mat they have seen in a pub.

Mentell offering a space for men to talk at the Grapevine in Buxton. Photo submitted

The circle group offers men a chance to talk in confidence and without judgement about the things that are impacting them.

Jo said: “For many men it’s not being able to see their children, breakdown of relationships and the cost of living but any man could come with any issue and talk.”

During the session an orange ball passes around the circle and when the ball passes to them they can either pass the ball on if they are not ready to talk or share their story.

In the two weeks the Buxton circle has been operating there have been 12 men at each session.

Jo said: “I love it.

“I love that men are reaching out knowing they are supported and will be listened to and as every seat has been full it proves there is a real need for this kind of outlet for men’s mental health in Buxton.”

Jo said that statistically men are more likely to take their life on a Sunday evening, after they have dropped their kids off or left their friends and are home alone.

She said: “Every Sunday evening we send out an email to 695 men who are on our mailing list.

“We ask them if they want a seat saving for the next meeting - we let them know we are thinking of them and they matter.

“We provide a golden nugget of hope in what may be someone’s darkest time that they are not alone and we are here for them.” The life saving work of Mentell will continue every Thursday at the Grapevine 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

If you need any help or support in the meantime please access the mentell webpage at mentell.org.uk or on their Facebook page.