Mayor of Buxton's twin town pays tribute to the Queen

Buxton has been twinned with the French town of Oignies since 1968 but the connection dates back to the Second World War.

Following the death of the Queen, the mayor of Oignies, Fabienne Dupuis, has lowered the town’s flags and paid tribute to the former monarch.

She said: “During her 70-year reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has become a familiar figure within our homes.

The most recent visit to Oignies where people paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of World War Two.

"A unique bond was created between Oignies and the English people when the soldiers of Buxton heroically defended our town in May 1940.”

The historical poignancy to the Buxton – Oignies Twinning dates back to when five soldiers were killed in action whilst serving with the Sherwood Foresters Regiment, fighting a rear guard action to protect the Allied Evacuation from Dunkirk in 1940, during World War Two.

When the sixth died after the war, he wished to be buried alongside his former comrades in Oignies and the connection began.

Mayor Dupuis said: “From this history, very strong links have been created between our communities and they are perpetuated by the twinning association ‘Les Amis de Buxton’."

Paying tribute to The Queen Mayor Dupuis added: “Oignies joins the pain of the English people and pays tribute to the Queen who was fully involved during the Second World War with the idea of ​​a fairer world.

“The flags of the city are lowered to show our friendship and our support in these difficult times for our English friends.”