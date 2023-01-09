Marketing firm expands into Buxton
Agora Marketing Communications, one of the Midlands leading outsourced marketing agencies to SME’s, has announced the opening of its Buxton office.
Managing Director, Stephen Thomason explained, “We were looking for a north Midlands office with easy access to Manchester and Sheffield. As a family we had often stayed in Buxton to be refreshed and loved the area a great deal, so when the opportunity arose to take offices in the town centre we said yes. We are already finding the business support network is outstanding and the vibrant arts scene is a bonus.”
Advertisement
Agora has also announced that the highly successful Marketing Doctor scheme will be open to Vision Buxton members for support and discounts on a range of marketing initiatives.
Agora Marketing was formed in 2000 to support SMEs with low cost, targeted marketing support to raise awareness and generate new enquiries, either as an outsourced marketing agency, or through specific marketing related projects.
More information at www.agoramc.co.uk