News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Buxton man remanded in custody after being charged following arson incident

A Buxton man has appeared in court and been remanded in custody following arson charges.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Thursday January, 5 police, fire and ambulance services shut Buxton’s London Road from the junction with Mosley Road to the Tesco petrol station.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Sam Johnson, 27, of Hardwick Mount, Buxton, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Johnson appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 7 January and was remanded into custody.

London Road was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. Pic Buxton police