Buxton man remanded in custody after being charged following arson incident
A Buxton man has appeared in court and been remanded in custody following arson charges.
On Thursday January, 5 police, fire and ambulance services shut Buxton’s London Road from the junction with Mosley Road to the Tesco petrol station.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Sam Johnson, 27, of Hardwick Mount, Buxton, has been charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.”
Johnson appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 7 January and was remanded into custody.