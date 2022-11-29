On Saturday December, 3 Visit New Mills is organising the Christmas switch on which will also include a market, a fair and activities to keep the whole family happy.

The event has managed to retain a traditional look and feel, attracting family visitors and there is plenty of free family entertainment, including Santa’s grotto and a climbing wall.

Packed streets at the 2021 lights switch on in New Mills. Pic Visit New Mills.

Christmas festival organiser Bob Frapples said: “This is what Christmas should be about, families and friends enjoying themselves together whilst indulging in a shopping and eating spree on the closed town centre streets. They can be entertained by live festive music, funfair rides and stilt walkers, alongside visits from the ‘Snow Queen’ and friends – who knows Father Christmas may even pop by!”

The evening will start at 5pm with the actual switch on taking place at 6.30pm in the town centre by the tree.

There will be stilt walkers, music from New Mills brass band, carol singing and shows from local theatre groups.

Crowds can also expect face painting, ukulele players and the Rock Choir as well as fairground rides for all ages.

The lights in New Mills will be turned on at 6.30pm on Saturday December, 3. Pic Visit New Mills

Steve Wilson, part of the volunteer team said: “We have singers, dancers, brass bands, but best of all is the tap dancing turkeys who will be paying us another visit – we try to do things a little differently in New Mills!”

This year the festive market filling the streets of New Mills is supporting local traders and local produce and there will be more than 20 stall holders to choose from. Shops in the town will be staying open late as will New Mills indoor market.

For those looking for something tasty to eat on the night, the event has 10 different food vendors including German sausage, pizza, Dutch pancakes, curry and alcohol from Lubens bar and High Peak Cider.

Sean Whewell from Visit New Mills added: “The evenings have become much darker, the weather is colder and wetter, the economy is in bits, but come and join us on Saturday December, 3 where just for one evening you can forget about everything and enjoy some family time.”

All council car parks in New Mills will be free for the switch on event.

