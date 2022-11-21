Who can you spot in these pictures from the Buxton Christmas Lights Switch on 2022?

Thousands of people turned out for the big Buxton Christmas Lights Switch on at the weekend.

With entertainment and events in both the Pavilion Gardens and throughout the town - including a Christmas market, lantern parade, live reindeer and a laser show all made the switch on event on Saturday November, 19 a big success.

Organiser of the Buxton light switch on, Jane Fletcher, said: “Thank you to all the stall holder, performers, Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade, High Peak Borough Council and all the people who came along to support the Buxton Christmas Lights Switch On.

“It was such a fantastic event and there was a real buzz on the night.”

See who you can spot in this bumper gallery from the night.

1. A sea of orange pom poms The Billerettes dancing to crowds in the afternoon. Picture David Dukesell Photo: David Dukesell Photo Sales

2. Powderkegs shaking their sticks The Powderkegs Morris dancers mid performance. Picture David Dukesell Photo: Picture David Dukesell Photo Sales

3. Enjoying the rides Youngsters enjoying the fair ground rides at the Buxton lights switch on. Picture David Dukesell Photo: Picture David Dukesell Photo Sales

4. A detour from the North Pole Santa's reindeer made a detour to Buxton on Saturday. Picture David Dukesell Photo: Picture David Dukesell Photo Sales