Who can you spot in these pictures from the Buxton Christmas Lights Switch on 2022?
Thousands of people turned out for the big Buxton Christmas Lights Switch on at the weekend.
With entertainment and events in both the Pavilion Gardens and throughout the town - including a Christmas market, lantern parade, live reindeer and a laser show all made the switch on event on Saturday November, 19 a big success.
Organiser of the Buxton light switch on, Jane Fletcher, said: “Thank you to all the stall holder, performers, Buxton Sparkles Lantern Parade, High Peak Borough Council and all the people who came along to support the Buxton Christmas Lights Switch On.
“It was such a fantastic event and there was a real buzz on the night.”
See who you can spot in this bumper gallery from the night.