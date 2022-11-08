Life-changing Buxton charity honoured with award from Derbyshire Freemasons

The Zink Project was one of 16 county charities celebrated at the fifth annual Derbyshire Freemasons Annual Community Awards on Monday, October 31.

It was put forward for the honour by the Phoenix Lodge of St Ann, which meets at the Old Court House on George Street in Buxton, and comes with a donation of £1,000 towards one of Zink’s most successful projects.

Chief executive Paul Bohan said: “Zink were thrilled to be recognised with a community award from Derbyshire Freemasons. Our community eco-cafe will be serving home cooked meals on Wednesdays to Friday lunchtimes this winter. It's open to everyone and the donation from the Freemasons will ensure that foodbank users who can't afford to pay will be able to get a hot meal there.

From left, Graham Sisson of High Peak lodge, Liz Blundell and Paul Bohan from the Zink Project, Derbyshire Freemasons' grand master Steven Varley.

“It’s always great to get some kind of recognition. This award was particularly special because the Freemasons, and particularly Phoenix Lodge in Buxton, chose Zink as the recipient.”

He added: “I think the Freemasons liked the Zink method of supporting people out of poverty and foodbank use through our work coach/employability, advice or wellbeing activities.

“It’s a holistic approach and service users can get involved in the areas that are going to help them. It's also not just about addressing the problem after it's happened but preventing it happening again by building resilience. We do this by guiding people to take steps to resolve issues themselves rather than doing things for them.”

The ceremony at the Freemasons’ Derby headquarters was attended by Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire Elizabeth Fothergill, the High Sheriff of Derbyshire Michael Copestake, Mayor of Derby Robin Woods and representatives from Foundation Derbyshire.

Other charities nominated by lodges across Derbyshire included Buxton’s Good News Family Care shelter, deaf support organisation Read My Lips High Peak & Tameside, Derbyshire Community Transport and Connex Community Support.

John Cornwell, a member of the Buxton lodge, said: “It was a truly inspirational evening as we heard of the incredible work each of these charities carries out.”