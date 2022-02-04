Buxton charity's eco-café reopens to tackle isolation and food poverty

The initiative was established by the foodbank, employability and advice charity Zink since 2017 with the intention of reducing food waste, preventing isolation and providing work experience, but was forced to close the pandemic.

Zink chief executive Paul Bohan said: “The community eco-café was really popular with people form all walks of life. It brought everyone together to share good food and good company. For some it was the only contact with another human they had all week.

“After nearly two years of isolation the café will be a place where people can reconnect and enjoy a very good value meal.”

Eco-café cook Charlotte Hallam and the Zink team are ready to serve.

Following its relaunch, the café is now open for breakfast at the Zink base on Clough Street from 10am until 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then on Fridays for a two course meal from noon to 2pm and 3.30-5.30pm.

The national charity Fareshare provides ingredients that are surplus in the supply chain but still in date. It could be that a supermarket over ordered, a supplier over produced or just that the label is wonky.

Zink pay a subscription to Fareshare for a weekly delivery and the food is cooked by trained volunteers managed by a qualified member of Zink’s staff.

Head cook Charlotte Hallam said: “We’re really excited to be opening the café and look forward to welcoming original and new clients. For me, the challenge is working out what to cook with the ingredients we get each week but that’s what makes it more exciting than working in a normal kitchen.”

Zink offer a discount scheme for people on benefits to make the community eco-café affordable for all and it is free for recipients of emergency parcels from High Peak Foodbank.

Anyone who eats in the café can choose to ‘pay it forward’, a scheme that allows diners to pay extra and cover the cost of a meal for a person who cannot afford it.

More opening times will be announced soon www.zink.org.uk.