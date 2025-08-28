Last night of the Proms returns to Tideswell in September

Organisers of Tidza’s Last Night of the Proms say they are delighted to bring the family friendly music event back to the village.

The Tideswell and District Community Association will be hosting the Last Night of the Proms 2025 – Tidza Style on Saturday September, 13 at St John the Baptist Parish Church with the fun starting at 7pm.

A spokesperson for the community organisation said: “We are delighted to present Tidza’s Last Night of the Proms.

“The concert featuring Tideswell Band and friends includes music to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two with a sing-along medley from familiar pieces from the 40s.

“It promises to be a fun evening again.”

The audience, armed with their coveted handheld union jack flags, will enjoy the specially selected sing-along in the second half ready for the superb rousing traditional finale.

The spokesperson said: “You are also invited to don your 40’s-style outfits or maybe wear something red, white and blue.

“There will also be a fantastic raffle, so please come along, enjoy yourself, and support

us! This is one of the many ways that TDCA raises money for projects within the

Tideswell and District Community.”

Tickets £10, primary school children free, and are available from The Cherry Tree, Tideswell Pharmacy and on the door.

Included with the ticket price is a programme and a flag and raffle entry.

Wine and water will be available at the bar, with free nibbles too. Please note the event is cash only.