Landlord for New Mills property hopes construction work can restart next week

For several weeks the occupiers of Sylvan Court on Albion Road, New Mills, have been complaining about conditions there, as construction work to install a new roof has been halted.

Landlord Stockport and Regional Ltd took on the property which they described as ‘run down’ back in 2016.

Avigdor Perl from the company said: “It has always been our intention to improve the flats and we are currently in the middle of a £100,000 redevelopment programme. Things don’t look great at the moment because it is a construction site and not yet finished.”

Karl Gregory and Alice Statham exposed ceiling in the communal area of the flats

But tenant Karl Gregory, thinks that work at the property has dragged on for too long.

The 32-year-old, who moved into the property in March, said: “I don’t let my 11-year-old daughter come round anymore as there is damp rotting timber everywhere. We just want the repairs done.”

Karl pays £600 per month for a one-bedroom flat and said there has been no work on the site for several weeks and the cladding had been taken off and the exposed timbers have been left to rot.

Karl Gregory and Alice Statham in the communal area of the flats

He said: “I work from home so have no escape from the bad smells, the cold and the damp. These repair works have to be tackled and the problems fixed.”

Mr Perl said: “Work has halted as we are waiting for advice from building control about fire safety but we hope to be back at the site this week or next week.

"Our firm is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the residents of our properties. We have been working tirelessly over the past few months on a complete overhaul of the communal area of Sylvan Court. The proposed works are permitted and lawful and will continue very shortly.

Timbers at Sylvan Court New Mills

“Any maintenance issues get resolved by our highly acclaimed managing agents immediately and professionally.

Mr Perl added: "We look forward to completing the works which will dramatically enhance the building to the benefit of all the residents."