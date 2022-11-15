‘Knife wands’ allow security staff to quickly scan anyone coming into pubs, bars and clubs, giving an extra layer of protection for customers and staff and deterring the small number of people who may choose to carry a blade or other metal weapon.

Working in partnership with the police licensing team and other community safety partners, the tool has been embraced in premises across the High Peak during a 12-month pilot scheme.

The idea arose from one of the borough’s PubWatch licensee networks and advocates such as Pete Watmough, owner of Buxton nightclub Level 2, which had already been using the devices for some time.

Pete said: “Going to town centres and other venues and seeing them in use, I thought it would give customers and staff peace of mind, preventing anyone thinking they can bring anything illicit into the club.”

Since introducing the knife wands, Pete says there have been very few discoveries or issues in the club, and rates them as an effective safety tool.

He said: “As a deterrent, I’d say it must be working. We’ve not had a problem. You see in the media around the country there is a problem in the country up and down, but we’ve not seen anything here thankfully.”

The positive reaction from High Peak venue owners has persuaded police to make the wands more widely available, starting in Matlock and Ashbourne and then soon other parts of Derbyshire Dales.

PC Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Licensing Officers, said: “Thankfully, the vast majority of people in Derbyshire don’t carry knives or weapons, but it can have absolutely devastating consequences when that small minority do.

“There’s new venues regularly joining the PubWatch groups, so their participation has meant that we can distribute the knife wands further to locally licensed sports premises. Speaking to them, they’re very positive about the use of them and feel it helps them run the venues safely and it gives the customers reassurance.”

Door-staffed venues who haven’t received one of these can get in touch with their local licensing team, who will be able to advise and assist with the request.

