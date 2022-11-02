The Thomas Theyer Foundation’s Lake of Lights event will be returning to the boating lake at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Saturday December, 4.

The charity was set up in memory of Thomas Theyer, a sport-loving teenager with special educational needs who died suddenly in July 2013, aged 18.

Over the years many of the fundraisers for the foundation have been sport orientated to reflect his passions.

The Lake of Light memorial service will return to the Pavilion Gardens next month. Picture Thomas Theyer Foundation.

However, his mum Chris Theyer set up the Lake of Lights three years ago as she wanted an event which supported others who have lost someone close to them.

Matthew Howarth, fundraising and events manager for the charity, said: “Christmas is a time of celebration but for anyone who has lost a loved one, or is dealing with an ill friend or relative, it is a very tough time.

"The Lake of Lights is a way to honour and remember the people we shared our lives with and reflect on the impact they had on us and how much we miss them.

“It’s also important for people to come together with others who will be feeling the same things and know they are not alone.”

Advertisement

The memorial service will see dedicated tea lights floated out onto the lake followed by an atmospheric laser show and music.

Last year more than 100 people attended the service.

Matthew said: “This shows people want to have the opportunity to come together and reflect and remember the people close to them.

Advertisement

“Looking to this year we want to reach out to more people in need and share the event with a larger audience and help them through what can be a very difficult time.”

Donations for a candle are £10 and the money raised will fund the counselling service the charity operates which helps young people in the area.

Lights can be collected between 4.30pm and 5.30pm by the kiosk area at the boating lake on the day of the event.

Some dedications will be read out before the lights are floated on to the lake at 5.30pm.

Advertisement

Anyone looking to dedicate a light can do so via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Lakeoflights2022 or email [email protected]