The team were called out to Back Tor near Edale at around 5.50pm on Sunday October 30 after the walkers became benighted.

A spokesperson said: “They had misjudged their timings for their walk, and were caught out with no adequate lighting for the wet and steep terrain in the dark and had simply lost confidence in the dark.”

Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out after two walkers were not properly equipped to deal with the dark nights setting in earlier became lost. Pic submitted

The spokesperson added: “This call out was a timely reminder that the clocks have gone back and the nights are drawing in.

“Please give your kit a winter check over and ensure amongst all the other spare winter kit you should carry are that you have a torch and spare batteries.

“There really is no excuse these days with LED torches being so much brighter, more efficient and relatively cheaper, not to carry one.”