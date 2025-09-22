Labour East Midlands Mayor fails to back Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer when questioned about his future

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward did not express backing for Sir Keir Starmer when asked about his future as Prime Minister.

The regional mayor also expressed concern that the Labour government was “not delivering enough for people” after more than a year in power.

Ms Ward was speaking at an event in Derby where a new report was unveiled outlining key ways the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) was planning to spend billions of pounds to transform people’s lives across the region.

The launch of the spending strategy came following weeks of political turmoil for the Labour Government and for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Earlier this month Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned over a Stamp Duty payment scandal, which led to a swift cabinet reshuffle.

And last week the Prime Minister sacked his USA ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson following mounting pressure after new details came to light regarding the politician’s association with the late convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Starmer is quoted as saying: “Had I known then what I know now, I’d have never appointed him.”

The East Midlands Mayor was asked if Sir Keir Starmer would be Prime Minister at the time of the next General Election.

Ms Ward said: “I’m not here today to have that discussion. What I need is Westminster to listen to us here in this region about what we need, the powers, the resources and the opportunities to make a difference so we can start to change the East Midlands.”

The Mayor was then asked ‘does the Government need a reset’ given its current rating in the polls.

She said: “I’m really focused on this region. I wasn’t elected to be a Westminster politician. I was elected first and foremost to serve the people of the East Midlands. And that’s what I’m doing.

“I’m focused on how we get more money and more power out of Westminster into this region so we can shape it to the things that we need most.

“I’m concerned because it means we are not delivering enough for people to feel that change is happening quick enough. Of course I want to see more of that happening and that’s why I’m keen to make, not just this document (growth report), but everything we do start having a real tangible impact in our communities.”