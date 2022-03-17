Just six weeks left to save Buxton Air Cadets Squadron from closing

A desperate search is now underway for new volunteers to help run the sessions after numbers have dwindled, leaving the squadron under threat.

A review is taking place of the squadron on May 2 and if there are not enough volunteers to continue the program it will close for good after being in the town for 49 years.

Flight lieutenant for the Royal Air Force Air Cadets Officer Commanding the 2517 Buxton Squadron, Tracy Vahter, said: “I really don’t want to see the squadron close.

The race is on to find more volunteers for the Buxton Air Cadets otherwise the squadron will close for good in May

“It’s a popular squadron which has 25 cadets and a waiting list of five so it seems so wrong the young people of the town will lose out if we can’t find any more volunteers.”

The squadron was formed in 1973 and has been part of many young people’s lives since then.

Flt Lt Vahter said: “I joined the cadets in 1997 and there were amazing opportunities then but over the years this has expanded and there are even more options for young people like getting involved with space programmes and more overseas exchanges.”

The squadron has just a couple of volunteers who help the cadets parade on Mondays and Wednesdays and at the end of the month Flt Lt Vahter is stepping down. She said: “We have lost volunteers who have changed jobs, moved away or just don’t have the time anymore which is really sad.

“We need about six people to operate a training session but a bank of 12 would mean it was not always falling to the same people.

“It’s really awful to be saying that the squadron is under threat of closing forever but that’s the reality.

“There are different cadet squadrons in Leek, Chapel-en-le-Frith and over in Stoke but I don’t think people will travel that far.

“We need to find volunteers who can spare an hour or two and you will learn some great skills like flying, target shooting and military training and be around some amazing young people too.”

If anyone is interested in learning more about becoming an adult volunteer for Buxton Air Cadets, email [email protected]