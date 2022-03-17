Buxton couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Barbara and Archie Gardiner met when they were just 16 at a New Year’s Eve dance at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton back in 1959.

The two courted and got engaged on holiday in the Isle of Man when they were both aged 20.

At 22, the duo tied the knot on March, 17 1962 – 60 years ago today (Thursday).

Barbara and Archie Gardiner celebrate 60 years of marriage

Barbara, now 82, said: “The weather wasn’t bad which was good as I was wearing a three quarter length dress with a little veil and hat.

"I was excited but it was so long ago I can’t remember much else about how I was feeling.”

The couple had their reception in the Buxton Railway hotel and then went to London for a honeymoon with Barbara recalling it was very cold and windy in the capital.

Many will remember Archie working on the railways as a fireman or at Buxton Press and finally ICI, which is where he retired from.

And Barbara will be a familiar face to many Buxton families as she worked at the school on Hardwick Square for 26 years.

After first getting married the couple lived in a flat on Fairfield Road before moving to Bennett Street.

Thirty years ago they moved to Kendal Close in Harpur Hill, where they have remained ever since.

In their younger days Barbara and Archie tried to go abroad every year with their first overseas trip being to the former country of Yugoslavia to mark their 25th wedding anniversary.

And the pair also enjoy trips in the UK too. Both keen gardeners, Barbara and Archie also used to always go to the flower show in Southport.

Describing the key to their long and happy marriage, Archie said: “We’ve had our ups and downs over the years but you sort things out and look after each other.”

And Barbara added: “We’ve had some good times and some lovely times together.

"He’s my best friend and my rock as I am to him and he still makes me smile even after all these years.”

The couple have two children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and will be having a small family meal to celebrate their milestone diamond wedding anniversary.