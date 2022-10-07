International climate change baton relays passes through Whaley Bridge

Amanda Skeldon helped carry the COP26 baton between Kettleshulme and Chapel-en-le-Frith on Monday October, 3 and says it was important to be part of something which will bring about change.

The 47-year-old who is a director of climate and nature for a real estate company says she is passionate about tackling climate change and ensuring we leave the world in a better state for our children.

She said: “To know the baton was passing through my home town, I needed to be part of it and I’m so glad I did it.”

Kettleshulme pupils surround the baton relay team.

The baton left the Conference of the Parties, COP26 in Glasgow where last year’s United Nations Convention on Climate Change took place and is on a 7,767 km non-stop relay to Egypt to help deliver a message on climate action to the world’s leaders at COP27 which is taking place next month.

Amanda, from Whaley Bridge, said: “This year’s message is about education and how everyone has a part to play in looking after the planet.

"I contacted both Whaley Bridge Primary, where my daughter goes, and Kettleshulme Primary and the children lined the streets to cheer us on which was amazing.

Amanda cycled the journey and was joined by two runners, Brian Holland and Kieran Smallbone, from Goyt Striders running club.

"I am going into school today, (Thursday), to talk about climate change and will be getting them to make pledges on what little acts they can do going forward.

"Something like this will have more of an impact on them than diplomats in suits making laws.”

Amanda cycled the journey and was joined by two runners, Brian Holland and Kieran Smallbone, from Goyt Striders running club who passed the baton on to the next part of the relay as it continues south.

She said: “Humans have ruined the planet, and we are starting to see how this is impacting on climate change here in the Peak District.

"This summer we have seen the reservoirs dry up because of drought and it is happening all across the world.

"Which is why it is important to pass on the message that we need better education for all people so going forward we can tackle climate change together.”