In pictures: High Peak village defies rain to celebrate at fun-filled fête

In a festive tradition first revived in 2018, the community’s week of celebrations reached its climax on Saturday, July 19, with residents gathering on their village field for an afternoon of family fun.

Marie Keable, a member of the village committee said: “Despite the relentless rain we had an amazing turnout and nobody's spirits were dampened.”

Soundtracked by the Tideswell Band, revellers soaked up food and drink while enjoying the fête’s inaugural dog show, a ‘lads and dads’ football match, and a ‘boat race’ along a sheet of plastic which later turned into a giant slip ‘n’ slide.

The boat race was won by team ‘Sassy Unicorns’, perhaps inspired by the event’s real life unicorn Glimmer, who may have been a donkey dolled up for the day but attracted a lot of attention and affection either way.

Emergency service and Mountain Rescue display teams were taking part too, and elsewhere there was a tombola, face painting, children’s games a raffle and cake stall.

The day raised £300 which will be donated to Peak Dale Bowling Club.

