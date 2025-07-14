High Peak village gets fête week rolling with hotly contested pram race

The people of Peak Dale got the wheels rolling on their summer fête week as contenders faced off in the third annual pram race.

A field of wacky racers trundled up the start line on Sunday, July 13, each hoping to be crowed as the village’s Lewis Pram-ilton.

Cheering crowds lined the pavements as teams pushed their squeaking wheels all the way up School Road in fancy dress as the sun beat down.

First to finish was Team Up! in one minute and 26 seconds, with Trotters Independent Traders bringing up the rear almost a minute later.

Motley crews raring to go.

A spokesperson for village committee said: “It was a fabulous start to fête week, a brilliant turn out and some fantastic entries. Well done to all that entered, you did the village proud.

“Thank you to Care 4 Every Child for sponsoring this event, we couldn't do this without our generous sponsors.”

The excitement continues on Wednesday evening with a car treasure hunt and curry support before the main event on Saturday, July 19, starting at 1pm.

The fête will feature a dog show, boat race, live music, games, fairground rides, football a tug-of-war and much more.

For full details, visit facebook.com/PeakDaleVillage.