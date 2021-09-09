How you can win a signed Red Arrows suit - and support a High Peak hospice

The suit has been donated by Nick Critchell, current squadron leader of the Red Arrows, to support the hospice after his friend’s sons were helped through the death of their father.

He said: “When I decided to donate my 2020 suit, Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust was my first choice of charity. They have done so much during lockdown to support their local community.

"I also saw how my family friend, Caroline Morgan, received a lot of support from Blythe House Hospice when her husband, Dean, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Nick Critchell, current Squadron Leader (Red 3) of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team wearing the donated suit. Photo Ministry of Defence press

"The support included counselling for her and her two boys who were just 3 and 6 years old.

"I just hope that this donated suit will generate funds and help Blythe House Hospicecare & Helen’s Trust continue to provide outstanding end of life care.”

This rare piece of Red Arrows Memorabilia was signed at the end of the 2020 season by Reds 1-9. Red 1 at the time was Squadron Leader Martin Pert who was in his final year as the team leader.

Caroline Morgan, community fundraiser of Blythe House and Helen’s Trust receiving the suit from Penny Skelton, (mother of Nick Critchell)

He, along with reds 5,6,7,8 and 9 were also on the 2019 North America tour and appeared in the Channel 5 documentary; Red Arrows Take America. The suit was worn during the Paris and London flypasts where the Red Arrows flew with the French display team, the Patrouille de France for the French president and our PM. It was also worn during displays in Finland and Guernsey.

Caroline Morgan, now the Community Fundraiser at Blythe House Hospicecare & Helen’s Trust said: “When I got the call to say that Nick wanted to donate his flying suit to the hospice I was overjoyed. The suit is a part of aviation memorabilia and a unique item for anyone to own.

"Starting my work at the hospice in 2020, I saw what services we continued to provide throughout Covid-19 pandemic.

"Nick’s family are very aware of the work of Blythe House Hospice and its impact on me personally. They recognise the difference the hospice can make to our patients and their families.

"We know that having a donation like this is a great opportunity to drum up support for the charity.”