How you can see Santa in Chapel-en-le-Frith this week

Santa will be visiting children in the town tonight (Tuesday) as well as on Friday.

Thanks to Chapel carnival committee, who have provided transport for him, Santa will be meeting youngsters on their doorsteps, in a socially distanced way, to give them a wave as he passes by on his open top trailer.

Both visits will take place from 6pm to 7.30pm with the routes as follows:

Tuesday December 14 – Starting near the slip road off the bypass travelling along: Brooklands Avenue, Netherfield Road, Ashbourne Lane, Anchor Fold, Anchor Avenue, Beresford Road, Beresford Avenue, Moss View Road, Longson Road, Warmbrook Road, Thornbrook Road, Green Park Avenue, Grange Park Road, Grange Park Avenue, Willow Drive, Rowton Grange Road (past the memorial park), Market Place, Church Lane, Burfields, Danesway, sovereign way, Beckett estateFrood Close, Burnside Avenue, Southhead Drive and Hayfield Road.

Friday December 17 – Starting from Long Lane (near leisure centre) and travelling along: Eley Way, Long Meade Drive, Alston Road, Rowton Grange Road, Hordens Road, Midland Road, Horsefair Avenue, Bagshawe Avenue, Spencer Road, Crossings Road, Frith View, Downlee Close, Links Road and Long Lane.