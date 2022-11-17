The consumer champion charity Which? published its annual best and worst hotels list and Britannia, which owns the Palace Hotel in Buxton, has once again been voted the worst.

The hotel chain has now sat at the bottom of the list for a decade.

In a statement issued with the findings Which? said: “As of this year, Britannia has been bottom of our survey for an entire decade.

“We can't even say it's cheap with plenty of better-rated brands beating it on price.

“Britannia's downfall is particularly sad when you consider its illustrious past.

“The beautiful historic buildings in prime locations remain, but the interiors are showing serious signs of neglect.

"The brand received just two out of five stars in every category, including cleanliness, with one guest describing their stay as 'absolutely dire, drab and smelly'.

“It is run-down, dirty and once again the worst hotel chain in the UK. Avoid at all costs.”

The Palace Hotel Buxton and Spa dates back to 1868.

The Palace Road venue features the Dovedale restaurant and a lounge bar as well as a health and leisure club and eight function suites.

In August 2022, Which? asked the general public to complete an online survey about their experience of staying in UK hotel chains in the past 12 months and the Britannia Hotels chain scored the lowest.

Neither Britannia Hotels nor the Palace Hotel responded to our requests for a comment.