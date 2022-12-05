The honorary doctorate was given to the group for its ‘outstanding, sustained contribution to public safety and wellbeing through the service of selfless, dedicated volunteers’.

The award was presented to Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation (PDMRO) chairperson Matt Dooley, treasurer Keith Montgomery and operations officer Ian Bunting on behalf of the team, during a graduation ceremony at the university on November 25.

Ian Bunting, Meg Munn- deputy chair board of governors, Matt Dooley, Sir Chris Husbands -Vice Chancellor, Keith Montgomery at Sheffield Hallam University after the Peak District Mountain Rescue Organisation was given an honorary doctorate. Pic submitted.

Matt said: "I’m honoured to accept this award on behalf of the volunteers and teams within the PDMRO.

“I thank Sheffield Hallam University for recognising the contribution we make in keeping people safe and also being there for them in their greatest time of need.

“Many congratulations to the students of 2022, I hope they continue to enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors safely and responsibly for many years to come "

The PDMRO consists of seven mountain rescue teams - Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, Derby Mountain Rescue Team, Edale Mountain Rescue Team, Glossop, Kinder Mountain Rescue Team, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team and Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team. Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation and Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England are also part of the organisation.

The PDMRO was founded in 1964 after the 4 Inns tragedy where three scouts died.

Since then teams have provided a daily search and rescue service for the National Park.

In recent times this has also included assisting the police in searches for missing vulnerable people in more semi-rural locations.

The PDMRO are also part of the emergency service response to major incidents, including flooding and snow events, and were involved with the Toddbrook Reservoir crisis in 2019.

The teams consist of more than 350 volunteers who give their time to assist others. In 2021 teams responded to 464 requests for assistance from the whole-time emergency services and spent over 20,000 person hours dealing with the incidents.

Matt added: “This award is not only dedicated to the current members of the teams but also the many hundreds of people that have served with the PDMRO teams over the last 58 years and have laid the foundations for what the organisation is today.”

