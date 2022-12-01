The Camping and Glamping awards 2022, organised by campsites.co.uk, has named Pomeroy Caravan Park, on Pomeroy Farm, the runner up in the East Midlands for best caravan park while Upper Hurst Farm in Hartington was named runner up in the region for best family campsite.

Amy Dillon from Upper Hurst Farm said: “I can’t believe it.

“We don’t do what we do to win awards, we just want people to have a nice holiday.

The camp site at Upper Hurst farm has been named the regional runner up in national industry awards. Pic campsites.co.uk

“To be named the second best family campsite in all of the East Midlands is amazing.

“It’s great to know all our hard work is paying off and we are being recognised in the industry now as offering a good service.”

The Campsites.co.uk Camping and Glamping Awards were created to shine a light on some of the best sites the UK has to offer in camping, glamping and touring.

The awards feature a wide-range selection of categories including ‘Best Campsite’, ‘Best Glamping Site’, ‘Best Couples Campsite’ and ‘Most Unique Site’, as well as some more niche categories such as the ‘Greener Site Award’ and ‘Best Newcomer’.

Derbyshire did well in the awards with six different campsites taking home nine awards.

Martin Smith, founder of Campsites.co.uk added: “With so many great sites it hasn’t been easy to choose the winners, but these sites have offered campers something extra special this year, going above and beyond for their guests. Congratulations to all the winners.”