Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars to play at Buxton FC to raise funds for charity which supported poorly High Peak girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
Little Molly Corthorn was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival at birth but has defied the odds and is now happy and healthy a six year old who attends Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School.
However, the youngster has had more than 20 surgeries including operations on her brain in her short life.
And while she was at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital her family were able to stay in the Ronald McDonald House across the road.
Mum Kim Burns said: “I have two other children and when Molly was born she spent a lot of time at the hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or on the High Dependency Unit and we didn’t want to be driving an hour to get to the hospital and we couldn’t afford hotels.
“We were offered a space in the Ronald McDonald House and it was amazing.
“You stay there for free and it’s right opposite the hospital with the staff having a direct line to you.
“It also meant that Arlo, who is now 8 and Isla who is now 13, were able to stay and we were a family.”
Doctors told the mum Kim that Molly would be born with medical complications if she survived the pregnancy - as she had fluid on her brain and a hernia which pushed her vital organs up towards her chest, putting pressure on her heart and lungs.
The health problems were detected during the pregnancy, and with her congenital diaphragmatic hernia and ventriculomegaly Molly was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival.
In June 2018 just days old Molly had her first operation to try and repair the hernia.
Kim said: “She had her most recent brain surgery eight weeks ago as she had fluid on her brain but she has recovered so well and recently completed a gymnastics competition and earned three medals.
“She takes everything in her stride and nothing phases her but we have to be very careful if she says she has a headache to go up to hospital and get her checked out in case it is something more serious than a headache.”
Kim said the fluid on her brain can build up quite quickly and cause pressure and severe pain for Molly.
She said: “When we have hospital stays we do stay in Ronald McDonald, there are washer machines and a kitchen and it is a home from home.
“When we stayed they put on parties and events for the siblings, advent calendars at Christmas, Halloween parties.
“These children have also had their life turned upside down. It's not just a stressful time for the parents but for the brothers and sisters who are watching their siblings be in hospital and if it wasn’t for the Ronald McDonald House wouldn’t be seeing their parents as much.
“The little change boxes at the tills at McDonalds or when they ask you to round up if you use the machines all that money goes to the Ronald McDonald House Charity and helps families like ours.
“The wonderful service they provide keeps families together during dark times and is truly amazing.”
Over the years family and friends have raised money for the hospital which looks after Molly including releasing a charity Christmas single with a re-written version of The Proclaimer’s hit 1980s song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).
Kim’s brother lives in Thailand and will be over later this month for their dad’s 70th birthday.
She said: “We have raised money for the hospital before but wanted to do something different so we decided while he was over to do a charity football match with money going to the hospital and to Ronald McDonald House.”
The match on Sunday July, 14 at Tarmac Silverlands home of Buxton FC consists of the Jet 2 all stars, a team mixed of ex pro footballers and actors from Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks against a team of local lads that Kim’s brother is captain of and has put together.
She said: “We don’t know yet who will be playing. We just know there is a bank of players on the books and it will be whoever is free for that weekend but it will be the stars of Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.
“And a team of my brother’s mates and people who know Molly’s story so it is so nice to see people wanting to do something to help and give back to the charities which have supported us through the years.”
The event will have children’s entertainment, a raffle with prizes from local business from Buxton and across the High Peak and all tickets will be entered into a raffle to win to Jet2 tickets to fly anywhere.
Kim, who lives in Chapel, said: “Everyone has been so generous with their donations and who doesn’t want to win plane tickets for a tenner?
“I’m really looking forward to the match. I think it’s going to be a great day.”
“I will forever be grateful to both the charities, my little girl is here and thriving and it’s thanks to the wonderful service like the Ronald McDonald House which supports families who are going through a terrible time.”
Tickets for the match are £10 for adults and £5 for children pay on the gate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.