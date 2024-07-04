Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A star studded football match with well known faces from TV soaps is taking place next weekend to raise funds for charity which has supported a poorly High Peak child.

Little Molly Corthorn was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival at birth but has defied the odds and is now happy and healthy a six year old who attends Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School.

However, the youngster has had more than 20 surgeries including operations on her brain in her short life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while she was at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital her family were able to stay in the Ronald McDonald House across the road.

Molly Colthorn is only six but had more than 20 operations. Photo submitted

Mum Kim Burns said: “I have two other children and when Molly was born she spent a lot of time at the hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or on the High Dependency Unit and we didn’t want to be driving an hour to get to the hospital and we couldn’t afford hotels.

“We were offered a space in the Ronald McDonald House and it was amazing.

“You stay there for free and it’s right opposite the hospital with the staff having a direct line to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also meant that Arlo, who is now 8 and Isla who is now 13, were able to stay and we were a family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly is now a bright and bubbly six-year-old. Photo submitted

Doctors told the mum Kim that Molly would be born with medical complications if she survived the pregnancy - as she had fluid on her brain and a hernia which pushed her vital organs up towards her chest, putting pressure on her heart and lungs.

The health problems were detected during the pregnancy, and with her congenital diaphragmatic hernia and ventriculomegaly Molly was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival.

In June 2018 just days old Molly had her first operation to try and repair the hernia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said: “She had her most recent brain surgery eight weeks ago as she had fluid on her brain but she has recovered so well and recently completed a gymnastics competition and earned three medals.

Mum Kim and baby Molly in hospital just after she was born. Photo submitted

“She takes everything in her stride and nothing phases her but we have to be very careful if she says she has a headache to go up to hospital and get her checked out in case it is something more serious than a headache.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said the fluid on her brain can build up quite quickly and cause pressure and severe pain for Molly.

She said: “When we have hospital stays we do stay in Ronald McDonald, there are washer machines and a kitchen and it is a home from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we stayed they put on parties and events for the siblings, advent calendars at Christmas, Halloween parties.

“These children have also had their life turned upside down. It's not just a stressful time for the parents but for the brothers and sisters who are watching their siblings be in hospital and if it wasn’t for the Ronald McDonald House wouldn’t be seeing their parents as much.

“The little change boxes at the tills at McDonalds or when they ask you to round up if you use the machines all that money goes to the Ronald McDonald House Charity and helps families like ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The wonderful service they provide keeps families together during dark times and is truly amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years family and friends have raised money for the hospital which looks after Molly including releasing a charity Christmas single with a re-written version of The Proclaimer’s hit 1980s song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

Kim’s brother lives in Thailand and will be over later this month for their dad’s 70th birthday.

She said: “We have raised money for the hospital before but wanted to do something different so we decided while he was over to do a charity football match with money going to the hospital and to Ronald McDonald House.”

The match on Sunday July, 14 at Tarmac Silverlands home of Buxton FC consists of the Jet 2 all stars, a team mixed of ex pro footballers and actors from Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks against a team of local lads that Kim’s brother is captain of and has put together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We don’t know yet who will be playing. We just know there is a bank of players on the books and it will be whoever is free for that weekend but it will be the stars of Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

“And a team of my brother’s mates and people who know Molly’s story so it is so nice to see people wanting to do something to help and give back to the charities which have supported us through the years.”

The event will have children’s entertainment, a raffle with prizes from local business from Buxton and across the High Peak and all tickets will be entered into a raffle to win to Jet2 tickets to fly anywhere.

Kim, who lives in Chapel, said: “Everyone has been so generous with their donations and who doesn’t want to win plane tickets for a tenner?

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to the match. I think it’s going to be a great day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will forever be grateful to both the charities, my little girl is here and thriving and it’s thanks to the wonderful service like the Ronald McDonald House which supports families who are going through a terrible time.”