Last year a part of the land owned by Stanton Estate at Cressbrook Dale was bought by people who wanted to to create an eco-farm. However, some residents from the village do not want this to go ahead as they believe it will ruin the natural beauty of the area.

In June a temporary Tree Protection Order, (or TPO), along with the Temporary Stop Note was granted. This has now been upgraded to a permanent TPO.

Campaigner Chris Gilbert said: “This is excellent news indeed as it means nearly all of the woodland in the dale now has the highest level of protection.Cressbrook Dale was the second area in the Peak District National Park to be given a TPO back in 1957.

The hamlet of Cressbrook. Pic Jason Chadwick

Chris said: “70 years ago there was an area of the dale that was not assessed as it was in a state of recovery from the lead mines. This is the first time it has been re-assessed and to have all of the woodland covered by the order means that no one can do anything to the trees.

"They can’t be cut down or felled including the ancient hawthorn that is more than 500 years old and of ecological significance.”

The site is in the next dale over from Monsal Head and has 50 acres of forest as well as 20 acres which the new owners want to use for farming.

Looking across Cressbrook Dale towards part of the area that has been controversially bought. A large tent is visible through the trees. Pic Jason Chadwick

The Ravensdale Springs on the land and also the Cress Brook also pass through the site. Part of the land, the 7.5 acre forest along the Ravensdale paddock is a Site of Special Scientific Interest which means the land is protected as it is home to rare plants and wildlife.

Chris said: “For us, the people who live here, this is a truly special place. A place where during lockdown it was our freedom and even now it is our sanctuary and should be protected at all costs.