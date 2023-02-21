After the deadly earthquakes on the Turkey and Syrian border killed more than 47,000 people and left millions without homes, the Rotary Club of Buxton wanted to help.

They contacted High Peak Borough Council to apply for a street collection licence and were granted a licence to collect in Spring Gardens on February 11 and 18.

President, Ian Priestley, said: “When we heard the terrible news we realised we needed to do something quickly to help. The generosity of the people of Buxton was phenomenal and we raised just over £2,500.”

Street collections organised by the Buxton Rotary Club to aid the Turkey and Syrian earthquake appeal tops £2,500. Pic submitted

In Turkey, the current figures state more than 41,000 people have died and 345,000 apartments were destroyed and many people are still unaccounted for. In Syria, already devastated by years of war, authorities have said more than 5,800 people died.

The World Health Organisation says this is the biggest natural disaster in the region for more than a century and estimate 26 million people need assistance across both countries. The rotary club agreed the money should be used in two ways.

The first, by helping Aquabox, a Rotary Charity based in Derbyshire, who provide water filters and emergency supplies to help people in the immediate aftermath of a catastrophe and secondly via the DEC and Rotary Recovery fund which will provide longer term help as the communities try to re-build.