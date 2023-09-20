Just days before his ninth birthday Harry Budd from New Mills has had his leg amputated to help him recover from cancer.

Harry Budd is he 'bravest boy in the world'. Photo submitted by the family

The Instagram page which is following his journey since he was diagnosed with cancer last year has updated his supporters and thanked them for the messages.

The post reads: "What an emotional day it’s been. Harry is the bravest boy in the world, he’s done so well today. Still In a lot of pain and still very groggy from the anaesthetic but smiling. The surgeon was pleased how well it went. Thank you for all your messages of love and support #withyouharrylad”

Eight-year-old Harry had his leg amputated at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham on Monday.

This comes just days after he was out on the pitch as the mascot for New Mills at the weekend.