High Peak's Harry Budd is the 'bravest boy in the world'
The Instagram page which is following his journey since he was diagnosed with cancer last year has updated his supporters and thanked them for the messages.
The post reads: "What an emotional day it’s been. Harry is the bravest boy in the world, he’s done so well today. Still In a lot of pain and still very groggy from the anaesthetic but smiling. The surgeon was pleased how well it went. Thank you for all your messages of love and support #withyouharrylad”
Eight-year-old Harry had his leg amputated at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham on Monday.
This comes just days after he was out on the pitch as the mascot for New Mills at the weekend.
Friend Sophie Fryer, who is organising the fundraiser to support Harry and his family which has now topped £22,000 said: “Harry’s recovery is going to be the beginning of a new long and hard journey.”