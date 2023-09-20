News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

High Peak's Harry Budd is the 'bravest boy in the world'

Just days before his ninth birthday Harry Budd from New Mills has had his leg amputated to help him recover from cancer.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST
Harry Budd is he 'bravest boy in the world'. Photo submitted by the familyHarry Budd is he 'bravest boy in the world'. Photo submitted by the family
Harry Budd is he 'bravest boy in the world'. Photo submitted by the family

The Instagram page which is following his journey since he was diagnosed with cancer last year has updated his supporters and thanked them for the messages.

The post reads: "What an emotional day it’s been. Harry is the bravest boy in the world, he’s done so well today. Still In a lot of pain and still very groggy from the anaesthetic but smiling. The surgeon was pleased how well it went. Thank you for all your messages of love and support #withyouharrylad”

Read More
Brave New Mills youngster Harry Budd has had his leg amputated to help his recov...
Most Popular

Eight-year-old Harry had his leg amputated at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham on Monday.

This comes just days after he was out on the pitch as the mascot for New Mills at the weekend.

Friend Sophie Fryer, who is organising the fundraiser to support Harry and his family which has now topped £22,000 said: “Harry’s recovery is going to be the beginning of a new long and hard journey.”