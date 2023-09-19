Brave New Mills youngster Harry Budd has had his leg amputated to help his recovery from cancer

Football mad Harry Budd has had his leg amputated to help his recovery from cancer.

Jake Wright captain of New Mills Town FC with mascot Harry Budd the day before his operation to have his leg removed. Photo submitted

Nine-year-old Harry Budd, who is dealing with a cancer diagnosis, has had his leg amputated at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham on Monday.

This comes just days after he was out on the pitch as the mascot for New Mills at the weekend.

Friend Sophie Fryer, who is organising the fundraiser to support Harry and his family which has now topped £22,000 said: “Harry’s recovery is going to be the beginning of a new long and hard journey.

“The chemo wasn’t as successful as hoped, so the best option for Harry to have a ‘normal’ future is now amputation.”

Sophie said Harry was in a lot of pain but the surgeon was very happy with how the operation went and everyone is now able to look ahead to the next stage in his recovery.

She added: “How much can change in a year.

“This time last year, no one had any idea that this lay ahead.

“But hopefully, this plan will mean that this time next year Harry is living a pretty normal life again, back with his friends where he belongs.”

In November 2022 the youngster, who plays for New Mills Youth Team, was complaining of leg pains and after seeing a doctor was taken to Stepping Hill for tests which came back that Harry had cancer.

After ten rounds of chemotherapy to tackle his osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, he needed an operation in June.

This surgery saw him have his nerve cut as well as more bone removed than initially planned.

Now he has had his leg amputated but Harry’s mum Becky Budd said this operation is about his recovery, not treatment and this should mean that the cancer is gone, and they can look to the future.

Sophie added: “It's a positive step in his recovery, but a really tough one nonetheless, and they're going to need every ounce of your support in the weeks to come.”

The fundraiser is still open and aims to support the family through the financial difficulties of additional bills, travel costs during Harry’s treatment.