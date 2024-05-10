Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Car boot season is back and High Peak’s biggest car boot is returning to Dove Holes.

The car boot is the brainchild of parish councillor Melissa Drabble who set up the event last year as a way to safeguard the village hall and draw people into the area.

This year the monthly car boots will start on Saturday May, 18 11am setup for traders with buyers welcome from 12pm to 4pm.

Melissa said: “The High Peaks biggest and best car boot is back.

High Peak’s biggest car boot returns next weekend to Dove Holes and has been organised by Melissa Drabble. Photo contributed

“If the weather is fine and the ground is dry, we’ll be holding our car boots on the football pitch, that means more selling.

“All parking will then be on the front and in the hard standing.

“If it’s bad weather, we’ll have to revert to the hard standing area for selling.

“We’ve also created extra hardstanding parking plus you’ll be able to utilise our car park at the park area/mountain rescue side and walk through the park up to car boot.

“So lots of good things are happening, and changes so fingers crossed for a dry car boot in May and onto the football pitch.”

Stalls will be both inside and outside and Melissa advises that table hire is not included with an outdoor pitch.

Organisers say they are unable to accommodate special requests for spots as it delays the parking process.

There will be hot food and drinks served in the village hall, such as bacon butties, hot dogs and chips.

There is both indoor and outdoor seating as well as toilet facilities.

Melissa said: “Our sales are every other week alternate Saturday and Sunday, and we are an afternoon car boot so have a lie in!

“We had an amazing time last year, I hope we can replicate that this year.

“So come along and join the best boot sale around. We can’t wait to be back up and running again.”

There is no need for booking outdoor stalls and pitches are £6 for cars, £7.50 for vans however indoor stalls do require prebooking and customer parking is £1.