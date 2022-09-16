High Peak U3a groups take part in baton relay

Around 30 members of Buxton & District u3a donned stout boots and strode out in style to complete a ten-mile stretch of the 150-mile-long Derbyshire Walking Baton Relay to celebrate four decades of the national u3a movement.

The walkers set off from the Pavilion Gardens on Tuesday morning and took the old road through the Goyt Valley to Whaley Bridge, stopping for lunch outside the Transhipment Warehouse before joining the towpath beside the Peak Forest Canal for the afternoon leg via Furness Vale.

Walk leader Charles Huff handed over the golden u3a baton to colleagues from New Mills u3a at New Mills Marina on Tuesday afternoon, September 13, ready for them to tackle the next stage in the relay, from New Mills Central Station to the Ramblers pub in Edale, on Wednesday September 14.

Buxton u3a members setting out from the Pavilion Gardens

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All 17 u3a groups in Derbyshire are taking part in the walking marathon, which was launched by veteran Derbyshire walker John Merrill in Derby on September 7, and will also finish in the city on September 23.

Walking is one of the most popular activities enjoyed by members of u3a across the country, so colleagues across Derbyshire agreed a countywide relay was the best way to celebrate the national organisation’s special milestone.

Formerly known as the University of the Third Age, u3a is a membership organisation open to older people not in full-time employment and has more than 430,000 members nationwide. The registered charity aims to help people in their ‘third age’ lead active and fulfilling lives through learning new skills, meeting new friends and having lots of fun along the way.

Buxton u3a walk leader Charles Huff handing over the relay baton to Jan Smith of New Mills u3a at New Mills Marina, watched by members of Buxton u3a

‘Learn, laugh and live’ is its ethos, encouraging people to run and take part in groups sharing their professional and non-professional skills.

In Buxton subjects range from croquet and crochet to science and charabanc outings, and new members are always welcome.