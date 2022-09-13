Call for more members at Buxton nature group

The Buxton Field Club, which has been going for more than 80 years, is appealing for new members ahead of the launch of its autumn and winter programme.

Naturalist Mark Cocker, who is a club member, said: “We are struggling to get members to sign up and in the last year alone our numbers dropped by 25 which is very sad.

"I would love to see more people come along and be part of a great group.”

Buxton Field Club is looking for new members to join the group which enjoys a varied mix of talk and walks throughout the year. Pic submitted

The Buxton Field Club provides talks and walks throughout the year and encourages people to get back to nature and explore the world around them.

Mark said: “The club has been here through the 70s, 80s and 90s when environmental issues weren’t at the forefront of everyone’s minds but now it is topical more people are willing to discuss.

“Nature has been neglected for so long by this country.

"Out of the 234 countries in the world Britain is 12th from the bottom when it comes to how much land has been de-natured which is a shocking figure.

"The flood in Pakistan, the draughts in other parts of the world are all happening because of climate change.

“So our group here in Buxton is highlighting what small things we can do to make positive changes for the area we live in."

Starting in October the club have a packed programme featuring talks from famed author Penny Anderson who will be discussing the Peak District’s Peatland Story, followed by conversations on woodland and wild flowers too.

Mark said: “There is a small fee of £20 for a yearly membership but it’s so worth it as you can come along to all of our meetings and walks for that price and hopefully you will improve your relationship with nature too.”

Meetings and talks take place twice a month in the Methodist Church Hall in Buxton normally on a Saturday night.

For the full programme line up or for more information on how to join the Buxton Field Club visit https://buxtonfieldclub.org.uk/.