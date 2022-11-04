Reverends Andrew Parker and Liz England will lead the Buxton service at The Cenotaph on Sunday November, 13 at 10.45am, joined by Fairfield (Buxton) Brass Band and the Buxton Community Choir.

Sergeant Major Jonathan Lee will lead a parade of representatives from the British Legion, armed services, emergency services, scouts, guides and many other local organisations.

A round up of the remembrance services taking place across the High Peak next weekend.

Organiser Michael Hilton said: “After the wreaths have been laid the parade will continue down Terrace Road, through the Crescent, where our deputy Lord Lieutenant will take the salute, from a dais outside the Crescent Hotel, through The Square to The Pavilion Gardens Conservatory, where all are welcome for refreshments.”

On Friday November, 11 the pupils of Buxworth School will be walking down to the war memorial with different coloured poppies at 10am.

On Sunday November, 13 a full service in St Thomas Becket Church in Chapel-en-le-Frith will bring together the rainbows, brownies, guides, cadets, girls and boys brigade for the first time since 2019.

A round up of the remembrance services taking place across the High Peak next weekend.

Advertisement

After a 30 minute service there will be wreath laying at the war memorial at 10.45am.

In Dove Holes a 3pm Sunday service at St Paul’s Church will be followed by wreath laying at 3.45pm.

The people of New Mills will be paying their respects at Low Leighton Church at 6pm also on Sunday.

In Whaley Bridge there will be a remembrance service at the Uniting Church at 10.45am on Sunday morning and a service at the war memorial as well.

Advertisement

Sally Tideswell, secretary for the Chapel-en-le-Frith Royal British Legion branch, said: "This is a special year for those paying their respects as it is the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War where 255 people from all over the country lost their lives.

"We will be honouring them, of course the Queen who was not just head of state but head of the armed forces too and we will be remembering the fact that we are still losing men and women in conflicts all around the world even today.”

For those attending the Buxton services there will be printed order of services available on the day but digital copies can be accessed via dhilton.co.uk/Remembrance2022OrderOfService.pdf.