In March members of the Buxton-based North West Chinese Kickboxing team qualified for the World Championships. And last month, they made the journey to Killarney, Ireland, for the international competition, where they achieved an impressive haul of four gold medals, four silver medals and six bronze medals.

Instructor Rick Allsop from The Martial Arts School of Excellence on Bath Road, Buxton, said: “The team did an amazing job not just representing their country but coming away with four golds, four silvers and six bronze medals.”

The club has been competing at an international level since 1998 and Rick says this is the most successful year they have had.

The team from the North West Chinese Kickboxing club who went to the world championships in Ireland and left with 14 medals. Pic submitted by Rick Allsop

Some of the team who went to Ireland were as young as 13, representing Team GB and competing against 2,000 fighters from 26 different countries.

Anthony Weston is the proud dad of Anton Weston, from Buxton, who won gold in light contact.

He said: “My son won his final to become world champion. I am beyond proud of him.

Advertisement

“To represent your hometown and your country on the world stage is amazing and I think everyone who went should feel very proud of themselves.

“I don’t take him to every training session but when I do I see how hard everyone is working.”

Other medallists included Leighton Walker, who won gold in light contact and gold in points fighting; Yasmin Graf, who won gold in light contact and silver in team light contact and Connie Goddard who bagged two silvers - one for contact, one for points and a bronze in teams.

Lexi Walker took home bronze for light contact and bronze for points, Grace Gregory also scored bronze for light contact and points, and Paul Walker, also took home a bronze medal for light contact.

Advertisement

Rick says over the last 20 weeks the team have trained seven days a week combining classes with running, weight lifting, outdoor circuits and strict diets.

“Managing this almost professional training regime has been challenging for both students and their families alongside school and work commitments,” he said.