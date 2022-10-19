Reverend John Hudghton has been at the helm of the Hayfield and Chinley parishes since 2017, having previously worked as the town rector in Buxton for 13 years.

Now, aged 66 and after a period of ill health, he is formally retiring from life as a vicar.

He said: “I am very grateful for the support from the church members and parishioners and will leave with some truly wonderful memories from the village.”

. The Revd John Hudghtonn has retired from his parish. Photo: Chris Etchells

Rev John says he was called to his faith as a teenager and has spent his life delivering the message of God.

“I have loved what I have done and have met some amazing people and been part of some really great projects too.”

He said he was really proud of setting up a Discipleship Group in Hayfield where people read the bible and prayed together.

Rev John has also been the padre for the Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion.

He said: “I blessed a beer. I bet there aren’t many people who can say they have done that in their time!”

During covid and the lockdowns Rev John kept the parishes engaged as the world switched to online sermons.

Now he is retiring to Yorkshire where he plans to ride his beloved motorcycle more and seek to serve God through the biker ministry once he is more recovered from his mental health issues.

He added: “In my retirement I shall leave The Church of England and become a member of the Anglican Network in Europe.

“It is an extremely hard decision and step for me to take after joining the C of E after my conversion at the age of 16 and hearing the call of God to serve him in this particular form of ministry.

“I do not believe I am leaving the C of E but that the C of E has left me.

“I give my best wishes to friends, family and true believers who may stay in its ranks and there are many good people left in the C of E but for me, through my illness, my time within it is over.”

