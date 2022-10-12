High Peak mum undertaking 12-hour exercise-athon for baby charity

Amy Hawtin will be exercising from 7am to 7pm on Sunday November, 27.

The mum-of-two is undertaking the task to give back to Tommy’s, the baby loss research charity, which supported her and husband James.

Amy, from Chapel-en-le-Frith said: “I had two miscarriages, my son Chester was still born at 23 weeks and then I had another miscarriage.

Amy and James Hawtin with children Jasper and Olive. Amy is doing a 12-hour exercise challenge next month to raise money for a still born research charity.

“I was under the care of St Mary’s Clinic which is funded by Tommy’s and they were amazing.

"Everything me and James went through was a lot. It was a lot physically and mentally but now we have come out the other side and have two wonderful children, it was all worth it.”

Amy did a seven-hour exercise challenge back in 2017 and organised a ball at the Devonshire Dome to raise funds for Tommy’s – which researches into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

The-32-year-old who is mum to Jasper, five, and Olive, four said: “Since Olive has been born I haven’t really done anything.”

During the first lockdown Amy made it her mission to get fitter and was working out at home. When the gyms reopened she continued her health journey and has now lost 9.5 stone.

She said: “I am the fittest I have ever been but the idea of 12 solid hours of working out is a bit daunting.

"But if we want people to sponsor and support us it has to be a challenge.”

The charity fundraiser is taking place at Fit Factory, Long Lane, Chapel, and each hour-long session will see Amy taking on a different workout.

Amy is taking on the full 12 hours but other people are welcome to go along, do as many classes as they want and just donate to Tommy’s for taking part.

There will also be a family friendly hour where youngsters are welcome to take part.

Amy added: “Over the years I have raised £12,500 for Tommy’s which has helped other families who are going through tough times and would love to add more to that total so please support me as I exercise for 12 hours non stop!”

