High Peak organisations land National Lottery grants totalling over £200,000

Buxton Baby Bank received £10,000 to cover the salary of a coordinator to manage the running and expansion its service to meet growing demand and reach out to more disadvantaged families who require essential items for their babies.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “We are over the moon. This means we can continue our work helping our community. Thank you to all of our supporters, and also the players of the national lottery, who make opportunities like this possible.

“The last two years have been epic for us at Baby Bank, and we have even more exciting projects in the mix for the next few months."

Lottery ticket sales continue to fund investment in community projects across the High Peak. (Photo: Getty)

The borough’s biggest grant over the past three months was £172,887, awarded to the Youth Matters New Mills community interest company which responded to the closure of the town’s youth centre by setting up its own range of youth clubs, a family signposting service and a food surplus redistribution service

It will fund salaries for two members of delivery staff and contribute towards the rental costs of the town centre drop-in site so that Youth Matters can sustain and expand on its current operations.

As previously reported, Buxton Methodist Church has received £9,363 to repair the roof over rooms used by the wider community, and make them a more user-friendly space.

Carers Connecting SEN High Peak has been given £9,950 to provide face-to-face peer support meet-ups and online assistance for families and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

A spokesperson said: “The plans expand on existing activities to include a variety of additional support including Lego therapy, farm visits, respite days for children and their families, sibling support and community garden projects.”

There were also an award of £6,925 to New Mills and District Volunteer Centre for its Acoustic Soup initiative, delivering weekly lunchtime music and storytelling sessions which bring the community together over a healthy meal.

A job club run by Christians Against Poverty from the Revive Church in New Mills was granted £9,879 to help unemployed people find work, with a particular focus on local residents with physical or mental health needs.