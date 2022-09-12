Buxton Methodist Church fundraising event to drive appeal for roof repairs

Water began pouring down the walls and forming puddles in the main hall, foyer and kitchen when Storm Eunice hit in February, and has continued with every passing shower since.

Reverend Andrew Parker said: “We were completely unprepared for the increasing amount of water that has poured in, in virtually every part of the building.”

Conservation specialists Buttress Architects of Manchester – coincidentally the practice which designed the church roof in 1989 – has proposed a series of repair packages, with the initial, most urgent phase expected to cost around £135,000.

The church has stood on Market Place since 1849.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the work needed is above the community rooms behind the church, some more than 150 years old, used by around 300 people every week for art classes, yoga, the Buxton Repair Café and other activities.

With the prospect of autumn and winter storms looming large again, the church has already received pledges totalling around £100,000 from recent legacies, local and national Methodist church funds and applications to the Bingham Trust, National Churches Trust, Garfield Weston Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund, among others.

Rev Parker said: “We had a tremendous response, for which we’re very grateful. The support of our users gave us the confidence to go ahead with funding applications, primarily to repair the roof of the halls and kitchen at first.

Young members of the church inspect the damage.

“Funders have recognised the urgency of getting the work done before the Buxton winter arrives and we’re really grateful to everyone who has helped us so far. But there’s still a long way to go.”

The congregation is now planning a ‘gift day’ on Saturday, September 24, in the hope of securing the outstanding sum. The church will be open 10am to 2pm for people to drop in with cheques, cash or bank cards.

User groups and church members will lay on bric-a-brac and cake stalls, refreshments and entertainment, including a concert from Buxton Community Choir at 11am.

To make a donation at any time, contact Rev Parker on 01298 23556, make a BACS payment to Buxton Methodist Church, account number 11312720, sort code 16-15-17 (ref: ‘ROOF’), or text ROOF to 70490 to donate £5.

The congregation of Buxton Methodist Church is inviting the whole community to a fundraising day later this month.

For more information, go to www.buxtonmethodist.org.uk.