High Peak mum's fears over Christmas amid cost of living crisis

Among those worrying about how to survive this winter is a single mum from Whaley Bridge who has been forced to use a food bank every week.

Katie Turner works in finance and has had to increase her hours from part time to full time as she needs more money to help pay her bills.

The 41-year-old said: “In the last year my bills have increased more than 40 per cent and wages and benefits haven’t increased to match.

The rising energy costs are a major concern for many High Peak families (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m struggling like I know a lot of people are at the moment and if it wasn’t for the food bank I wouldn’t be coping and my three boys wouldn’t be eating.

"My cupboards are bare, there is no food in them so right now the food bank is my life line.”

Katie says she only shops at Aldi but in recent weeks the cost of food has jumped so high and so quickly she is finding the change scary.She is also limiting the heating in her house to just an hour in the morning and an hour in the evenings.

More people than ever are feeling the stress of Christmas this year as the cost of living crisis continues.

"But it’s only going to get colder in the coming weeks which is worrying,” she said.

In February she is being made redundant which is another huge financial worry for her as is Christmas.

She said: “All of my boys' presents are second hand this year and there are no trips to get us in the Christmassy mood as there just isn’t any spare money this year.”

Paddy Bann who runs Chapel Good Neighbour Food Distribution Network said the group had received a donation of a bag of presents to hand out to those in need.

Presents have been donated at foodbanks around the borough and various groups are organising meals and presents for those who are financially struggling this Christmas (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

They will also be providing free Christmas lunches to residents who are struggling.

At Whaley Bridge Foodbank the number of service users has jumped to around 70 a week. When it first opened its doors the food bank wasn’t even helping that many people in a month.

But help is available to families and residents who are struggling.

Paul Bohan from Zink Employability in Buxton, which incorporates the High Peak Foodbank said: “We are preparing for a tough winter.

Cllr Fiona Sloman with volunteer Mary Webb and church leader Jon Parsons in The Source where a welcome space where people can got o get warm has opened up.

"However there is lots of support for families and individuals to get a warm welcome at Zink.”

Thanks to a donation from National Grid Electricity Distribution, Zink has qualified energy advisers and is offering support for families to take practical steps to reduce fuel consumption and costs backed up by the Fuel Bank.

The charity is also offering reduced price Christmas dinners for just £5 at Zink HQ on Clough Street, Buxton.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, said: “Rising prices for energy, food and other everyday living costs mean we’re all managing our budgets carefully but there is support available to help households and businesses through this challenging period.

"To make it easier for people to find this help, we’ve published a cost of living hub on our website to bring together, in one place, the funding and other support schemes that are out there: https://www.highpeak.gov.uk/CostOfLivingHub.

“Alongside links to more information about national help for household schemes, there’s advice on saving energy to help reduce bills, local schemes that residents can apply for to help make their homes warmer and details on how to get help with rent or council tax for those that need it. It also includes tips on saving money and managing debt and there are links to organisations that can help people maintain good mental health.

“We are also in the process of working with a number of groups across the High Peak, to establish a High Peak Fuelbank which will work to provide targeted support and assistance to locals using prepayment meters.

“Charities, community groups and small businesses across the High Peak have also stepped up to offer warm, welcoming spaces which are open to the public.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan is also concerned how the cost of living crisis is impacting constituents.

He added: “We are still emerging from a 1-in-100 year global pandemic and we’re still in the middle of a 1-in-50 year global energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I have consistently made the case to the highest levels of Government that more support is needed to help households through the difficult winter ahead.

“I welcome the comprehensive support package put forward by the Government to mitigate the worst of these price rises, support households, and tackle the rising cost of living.

“In real terms, household energy bills will be kept down to around £2,500 per year on average and those on means-tested benefits will be eligible for payments worth up to £650 to help them with the cost of living.

“Increases in the National Minimum Wage will also see full-time workers take home an extra £1,600 per year and the Triple Lock on pensions has been protected.

“I’ve had a number of meetings with both the Chancellor and Prime Minister over recent weeks about the difficult decisions ahead. I will continue to make a strong case for the High Peak and support the most vulnerable. Anyone struggling to get access to support can contact me directly and I will do everything I can to help them.

“We will get through this difficult time together.”