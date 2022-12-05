Grant help available for High Peak residents to make their homes warmer

The borough council is working in partnership with Marches Energy Agency and E’on on a scheme to upgrade the energy efficiency of privately-owned homes.

The grants are for houses with poor energy performance and can be used to fund loft or cavity wall insulations, solar panels, air source heat pumps and other measures to improve energy efficiency.

The funding is for people who own or privately rent their home and who have an income of up to £31,000. Privately rented homes will also require the consent of, and a financial contribution from, the landlord.

Grant help is available to help keep homes in the High Peak warm

High Peak Borough Council Executive Councillor for Housing, Fiona Sloman, said: “These schemes can make a real difference in making our homes warmer and reducing the amount of energy we use which will help bring bills down at a time when so many people are concerned about rising costs.

“Improving the energy efficiency of homes doesn’t just impact on our pockets either, it also benefits our health and wellbeing so there is no reason not to take advantage of this grant funding.

“I urge anyone who is eligible to get in touch and let’s ensure this help is getting to the people who need it the most.”

More information on the scheme, including a link to the online application form, is available at www.highpeak.gov.uk/EnergyEfficientGrants or by calling Marches Energy Agency on 0800 677 1332 and selecting option 2. Funding is limited so please apply early.

Anyone not eligible for this grant can access free impartial advice from advisors at Warmer Derby and Derbyshire on energy bills; switching tariffs; how to make your home more energy efficient and how to apply for grants for heating systems and insulations. Call 0800 677 1332 or email [email protected]

