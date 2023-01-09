News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

High Peak mum saddened to see gifted items being sold on

A parent network which supports struggling families across the High Peak and donates items to those in need says there has sadly been an increase of people selling on the things they received for free to make money.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 4:51pm

The High Peak Baby Bank helps families with everything from clothes, shoes, to even bigger items such as cots and pushchairs.

However, in recent weeks the volunteers behind the initiative say they have started to see the things people have asked for being sold on Facebook.

Founder Kirsty Jackson, 30, said: “When someone comes to us and says they are struggling and they really need a certain item for their child but can’t afford we do all we can to try and help.

Kirsty Jackson is unhappy with people taking donated items and then selling them
Most Popular

"I’m a mum I know how expensive having kids is and with more people struggling than ever before we are busier than we have ever been.

"But sadly we are seeing a rise in the bigger items we have given away for free being sold on social media just weeks after we donated them.

"This isn’t why we set up the baby bank, it was to help those in need not for people to make a quick quid."

Kirsty says she does not want to jump to conclusions about why items have been sold on rather than offered back to the baby bank.

Read More
Co-op to double public donations to Buxton foodbank charity offering warm space ...

She said: “If people are really struggling and they think the only way they can afford to feed their family is to sell something they were gifted I would like to reach out to them and say there is so much help available in the town through the foodbank, Zink and we can signpost you to other channels too.

"However, if you asked for a pushchair or cot and then just sold it on weeks later to make some money I’m really upset."

When the baby bank was set up Kirsty was helping five families a week, now its closer to 60.

She said: “We have waiting list for people who have come to us and we don't have the stock in to help them so when a person sells on something they were given for free it stops another family in need getting help."

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

High PeakFacebook