The Zink Project, which runs the High Peak Foodbank among other essential welfare services, has been selected to benefit from the Co-op Warm Spaces Funding scheme, which will double donations of up to £250 made via the online Crowfunder platform between now and Tuesday, January 17.

As well as the foodbank, Zink runs a community eco café which is open to all but offers discounts to families on low income and is free for foodbank users, and the charity wants to ensure that provision continues throughout the coldest months.

Chief executive Paul Bohan said: “Over the winter, Zink HQ will be open as a warm space during the day and on Tuesday evenings provides meals and activities for families. The match funding scheme will help to pay towards the costs of running this.”

Zink chief executive Paul Bohan at the charity's Clough Street headquarters.

Visitors to the café are given the opportunity to relax for a while, play board games and quizzes together, and children can do their homework while enjoying a two-course meal.

If necessary, they can also access the charity’s advice services and employability support to address any financial hardships, and connect with other people in the community via weekly activities such as music lessons, and hobby groups such as walking and knitting.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, said: “Our research shows we have a huge role to play in supporting community groups and the people that they help during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Funding for warm spaces form part of our response to our community missions of access to food, mental wellbeing support and opportunities for young people. Launching this funding boost will help groups keep their lights and heating on as they bring communities together to keep warm in the coldest months of the year – increasing overall wellbeing.”

She added: “It may also mean people don’t have to choose between accessing food or heating this winter. Plus, having a warm space allows the community to take a break from their everyday worries, improving their mental wellbeing.”

To make a matched donation to Zink, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/warm-space-at-zink-hq.

