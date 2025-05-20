High Peak MP Jon Pearce backs campaign for better paternity leave

High Peak MP Jon Pearce is backing a campaign that calls for better paternity leave.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad Shift is a new national campaign group which is looking to provide new fathers with long paid time off for paternity leave.

Mr Pearce has given his support to the campaign and appeared at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, home of Buxton Fc with baby grows pinned to the goals which read ‘ two weeks isn’t enough’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The UK has the worst paternity leave in Europe - just two weeks at less than half the minimum wage.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce backs Dad Shift campaign calling for better paternity leave

“Two weeks just isn’t enough. That’s why, in collaboration with the Dad Shift, I’m campaigning for better paternity leave.

“The shocking facts that show how the UK’s paternity leave is affecting families and dads’ mental health.

“I know how challenging becoming a Dad is, no matter how many times you do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says the research shows nearly half of new fathers experience symptoms of depression or anxiety in their baby’s first year and more than 80 per cent of fathers say better paternity leave is the number thing the government could do to protect parents’ mental health.

Dads and non-birthing parents get only two weeks off, paid at less than half the minimum wage and self employed people get nothing.

A spokesperson for Dad Shift said: “There’s now loads of evidence that this is bad for everyone mums, dads, kids, and society as a whole.

Dad Shift are now calling for paternity leave which is substantial and gives dads enough time off to support their partner and bond with their kids, without taking leave away from mums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also want it to be affordable and paid at a rate that means everyone can afford to take it, with self-employed people getting paid too.

The campaigners also say it needs to be equal so parents are free to shape their own roles in the family, not have them dictated by gender.

A campaign spokesperson said: “Proper paternity leave is good for mums as it reduces the gender pay gap and rates of postpartum depression.

“It is good for dads and leads to better bonding with kids and happier, healthier lives.

“It is also good for children and improves wellbeing and school performance.”

To find out more about the campaign visit dadshift.org.uk